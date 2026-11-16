Azerbaijan National Library opens exhibition marking National Revival Day

16 November 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A traditional book exhibition titled “November 17 – National Revival Day” has opened to visitors at the Azerbaijan National Library.

The exhibition features publications in Azerbaijani and foreign languages highlighting the Azerbaijani people's struggle for national freedom, the historic role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the country's centuries-old history.

The displayed books also explore the national awakening and independence movements, the development of Azerbaijan's statehood traditions, the process of national self-awareness and the spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people.

Particular attention is given to publications documenting the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and state sovereignty.

The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore the country's historical journey, national identity and path to independence through a diverse collection of books and historical publications.