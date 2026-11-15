Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre announces special programme for 250th anniversary

15 November 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Russia's State Academic Bolshoi Theatre is preparing an extensive programme of world-renowned opera and ballet productions as part of celebrations marking its 250th anniversary.

The anniversary programme, initiated by General Director Valery Gergiev, will place particular emphasis on reviving and showcasing the theatre's historic repertoire.

The November schedule features several celebrated Russian operas, including Prince Igor, Ruslan and Lyudmila, Eugene Onegin and The Tsar's Bride. The programme will also include Sergei Prokofiev's symphonic fairy tale Peter and the Wolf, offering younger audiences an opportunity to experience classical music.

Ballet enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy several landmark productions on the theatre's historic stage. On November 24 and 25, the Bolshoi will present three celebrated ballets: Petrushka, The Firebird and Scheherazade.

The anniversary celebrations will continue on November 26 with a performance of the ballet Ivan the Terrible, featuring a star-studded cast.

Valery Gergiev will conduct the performances, bringing together some of the most celebrated works in Russian classical music and ballet.

The anniversary programme reflects the Bolshoi Theatre's longstanding contribution to the development and international promotion of Russian opera and ballet, while highlighting the importance of preserving its rich artistic heritage for future generations.