Azerbaijan's Defence Minister offers condolences to Türkiye over fatal military helicopter crash

13 November 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, following a military helicopter crash in Türkiye that killed four service members.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence announced this in a statement.

In his message, Hasanov said he was deeply saddened by the news that four military personnel had lost their lives in the crash of an S-70 military helicopter in Türkiye's Malatya province.

"I pray for God's mercy upon the servicemen who lost their lives, share in the grief of their loved ones and extend my deepest condolences to their families," the statement quoted Hasanov as saying.

"May they rest in peace," he added.