Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with UK Prime Minister posted on his social media [VIDEO]

13 November 2026 03:12 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Dublin."

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Andy Burnham, has been published on his social media pages.

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