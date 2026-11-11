Azerbaijan's GDP reaches $68.2 billion as economy grows 1.7%

11 November 2026 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan's economy expanded by 1.7% in real terms during the first ten months of 2026, with growth accelerating slightly in October as the non-oil and gas sector continued to outperform the broader economy. The State Statistics Committee confirms that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) reached...

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