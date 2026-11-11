Iran designates Argentina's navy and air force as terrorist organizations

11 November 2026 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran has designated Argentina's Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations in a reciprocal move, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The statement said the measure applies to countries that support the United States' decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

"Accordingly, Iran is applying the aforementioned law to Argentina's Navy and Air Force and designating them as terrorist organizations," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the Argentine government of violating the principles of international law by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which it described as an integral part of Iran's official armed forces, as a terrorist group.

The ministry said Tehran had made its decision based on the principle of reciprocity and under legislation providing for retaliatory measures against countries that support the US designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

Iran's Foreign Ministry also held the Argentine government responsible for all negative consequences arising from the decision.

Earlier, on November 1, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that it had designated Britain's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) as a "hostile group" and the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations.