10 November 2026 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An inter-village friendly football tournament dedicated to November 8, Azerbaijan's Victory Day, has been held in Marneuli, Georgia, bringing together teams from four local villages.

The tournament was organised by young people from the village of Beylar in Marneuli Municipality, promoting friendship, community spirit and sporting cooperation among local residents.

Teams representing Sadakhli, Beylar, Tazakand and Gasimli villages took part in the competition, competing in a friendly sporting atmosphere that highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity.

Following the matches, the team from Tazakand village emerged as the tournament's winner, securing first place in the competition.

The event provided an opportunity for young people from different villages to come together through sport while commemorating Azerbaijan's Victory Day. It also highlighted the role of football in strengthening community ties and encouraging cooperation footamong young people in the region.

Such grassroots sporting initiatives contribute to promoting healthy lifestyles, fostering friendship and preserving a sense of shared identity among local communities.