French unions call for 'major' strike on November 17

10 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The French union group General Confederation of Labour (CGT) called on Monday for "another major day" of strikes and protests on November 17.

"As long as wages don't increase, as long as we don't get a response to our demands, the mobilization will continue," CGT General Secretary Sophie Binet (pictured right) said after a meeting with government officials.

Binet criticized the government's measures aimed at appeasing the protesters, including a minimum wage increase of 1.6%. She argued that the rise amounts to €23, only €5 more than the automatic increase scheduled for January 1. The CGT demanded a 10% rise and slammed the measure as "crumbs."