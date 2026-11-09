Deadly explosion triggers fire at steel plant in Türkiye

9 November 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An explosion has occurred at the HABAŞ iron and steel plant in the Aliağa district of İzmir, Türkiye.

A fire broke out at the plant following the explosion, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Numerous firefighting and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

The explosion occurred at a carbon dioxide filling station, causing significant damage to the facility. Workers were reportedly killed and injured in the incident, TRT reported.

According to the country's Health Ministry, one person was killed and 14 others were injured. Three of the injured are in critical condition. All those affected have been taken to hospitals.

People may still be trapped under the rubble.

Medical and emergency response teams continue to work at the scene. Firefighting operations and search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing.