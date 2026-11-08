Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sends Victory Day greetings to Azerbaijan

8 November 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day.

"On the sixth anniversary of Victory Day, I extend my warmest felicitations to my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev, and to the brave and brotherly people of Azerbaijan," Sharif wrote on his official account on the social media platform X.

He noted that November 8 stands as a historic testament to the courage, resolve and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani nation, which restored its territorial integrity after nearly three decades.

"We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices made this triumph possible.

Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan then, and we stand with Azerbaijan always. Last year's Victory Day Parade in Baku, where I had the honour of joining President Aliyev, captured the unbreakable bond between our nations.

May Azerbaijan continue to rise from strength to strength, and may the South Caucasus move toward lasting peace and shared prosperity!" he added.