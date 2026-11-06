Azerbaijan National Library opens Victory Hall ahead of November 8 Victory Day [PHOTOS]

6 November 2026 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan National Library inaugurated a new “Victory Hall” and presented a digital information database entitled “November 8 – Victory Day” on November 6.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan National Library.

The ceremony opened with the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included Karim Tahirov, Director of the Azerbaijan National Library and professor; Polad Bulbuloglu, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture; Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture; MP Aydin Mirzazade; academician Nizami Jafarov; Teymur Karimli, Director of the Institute of Manuscripts of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and academician; Rashad Majid, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union; and Ibrahim Aliyev, Head of the Baku City Main Department of Culture.

In their remarks, the speakers emphasized that the historic victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War represented a triumph of the Azerbaijani people's national unity, the strength of the state and the heroism of the Armed Forces.

They noted that the victory, achieved under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, marked the beginning of a new chapter in Azerbaijan's history and would remain forever etched in the nation's collective memory.

The speakers also stressed that preserving the historical record of the Victory, passing the realities of the Patriotic War on to future generations and keeping alive the memory of the fallen heroes constitute an important moral and public responsibility.

In this regard, the establishment of the Victory Hall at the National Library was described as particularly significant. The new space is designed to present Azerbaijan's Victory history through documents, books, photographs and other informational materials. It will also bring together relevant publications and historical records in one location, making them accessible to readers and researchers.

The speakers highlighted the important role of libraries as cultural institutions responsible for safeguarding national memory and transmitting historical truths to future generations. The Victory Hall is expected to contribute to fulfilling this mission.

The event continued with the presentation of the electronic information database entitled “November 8 – Victory Day.”

It was noted that the digital resource provides a unified platform for collecting and organizing information related to Azerbaijan's Victory, making relevant materials more accessible to users.

Following the presentation, participants toured the newly established Victory Hall.

The exhibition features books, publications and other materials dedicated to the Patriotic War, the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the historic Victory and the memory of the country's fallen heroes.

The establishment of the Victory Hall and the launch of the digital database at the National Library represent an important contribution to documenting, researching and promoting Azerbaijan's Victory history, preserving national and spiritual values, and educating future generations about the historical significance of the Patriotic War.