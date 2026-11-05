Azerbaijan marks Television and Radio Workers’ Day with special book exhibition

5 November 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The National Library of Azerbaijan has opened its traditional book exhibition titled “November 6 – Television and Radio Workers’ Day” for visitors.

The exhibition features publications in Azerbaijani and foreign languages covering the history and development of Azerbaijani radio and television, the structural theory of modern Azerbaijani television broadcasting, challenges facing the broadcasting industry, the literary language of radio and television, as well as the principles, realities and future prospects of the media sector.

The exhibition also highlights the evolution of Azerbaijan’s broadcasting industry and its contribution to the country’s cultural and media landscape.

November 6 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Television and Radio Workers’ Day, commemorating the launch of Azerbaijani radio, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore the country's broadcasting heritage through a collection of historical, academic and analytical publications.