Zelensky urges after-strike repairs

4 November 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Wednesday that he has instructed relevant teams and agencies to introduce additional measures to speed up repairs and power restorations following the damage done by Russia's latest airstrikes.

"Unfortunately, due to repeated strikes and constant air raid alerts, repairs are taking significantly longer. But reserves of the necessary equipment have been built up, and restoration must follow every strike," Zelensky wrote on his social media. "We are working with our partners to replenish our reserves promptly – agreements on new energy support packages are already in place."

Earlier this week, Zelensky claimed that the Russians showed through the latest attacks that "they hate Ukraine and everything in it."