Jeyran Imanova speaks out after Turan's 3-0 victory over Maritsa Plovdiv

4 November 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

“Our successful results are primarily the outcome of our training sessions. We know exactly what we want to achieve and work towards those objectives from the very beginning of the training process. I also believe that the team's character plays a major role. Our main goal is to qualify for the group stage.”

Turan women's volleyball team libero Jeyran Imanova made these remarks in an interview while commenting on her team's 3-0 victory (25-22, 25-22, 25-20) over Bulgaria's Maritsa Plovdiv in the third qualifying round of the CEV Champions League.

Imanova acknowledged that their opponents had delivered a strong performance, emphasizing that experience proved decisive at crucial moments.

“First of all, our team consists of experienced players. Although Maritsa have a younger squad, I believe they played very well. However, as I mentioned, experience made the difference at decisive moments. In matches like these, the team that makes fewer mistakes usually has the advantage.

“I believe our ability to reduce errors towards the end of each set, combined with our confident performance, played an important role in securing the victory. Our coach's instructions were also very helpful. He has a better overall view of the game from the sidelines, identifies our mistakes and communicates the necessary adjustments to us,” she said.

The volleyball player also shared her expectations for the return leg, scheduled for November 10.

“Winning the first match means we have already taken an important step forward. A 3-0 victory also allows us to prepare for the return match with greater confidence and peace of mind. Nevertheless, I am confident that we will prepare with full commitment for the next game and achieve another positive result,” Imanova added.

The second leg between the two teams will take place on November 10.