Azerbaijan state puppet Theatre to premiere 'Little Traveller' on November 16 [PHOTOS]

3 November 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre will stage the premiere of its new children's production, Little Traveller, on November 16, during the school autumn holidays.

According to the theatre, the production is based on How I Became a Traveller by Belarusian playwright, director and actor Dmitry Bogoslavsky.

The play explores how children's biggest dreams require not only imagination and courage but also knowledge, learning and preparation.

The main character is a young boy who dreams of exploring the world, visiting new countries and travelling beyond familiar horizons. Setting off on his first journey, he encounters fascinating sea creatures and other colourful characters, experiences a series of adventures and discovers something new at every turn.

The central message of the production is to show young audiences the importance of education, school subjects and broadening their horizons in achieving their future ambitions.

Throughout his journey, the young protagonist realises that subjects such as mathematics and foreign languages are just as important as geography. Through his adventures, he learns that achieving his dreams requires dedication, preparation and continuous self-improvement.

Combining humour, fantasy, interactive dialogue and colourful puppet characters, Little Traveller promises to take young audiences on an entertaining adventure while introducing them to the world of knowledge.

Anar Mammadov is responsible for the adaptation and staging, while Igbal Aliyev serves as production designer. The music was composed by Honoured Artist Vugar Jamalzade.

The one-act children's play features performances by Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre actors, including Honoured Artist Jamila Allahverdiyeva, Rahim Rahimov, Sariya Mansurova, Bayram Agamaliyev, Araz Hasanli, Konul Nasibli, Sabina Mammadova, Ramiz Gambarov, Samira Najafova, Yusif Bakhshaliyev, Firuza Nasibli and Yasin Abbasov.