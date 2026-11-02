Azerbaijan’s Hasan Muhamqazi wins first bout at IMMAF World Championships in Tbilisi [PHOTOS]

2 November 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Hasan Muhamqazi has claimed his first victory at the IMMAF World Championships, currently taking place in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Muhamqazi competed in the 61.2kg weight category in the 18–20 age division, where he defeated his opponent from Angola by stoppage before the scheduled end of the bout.

The Azerbaijani national team is competing at the championships under the leadership of Rovshan Hasanov, President of the Azerbaijan MMA Federation.

The national squad includes Alakbar Mahmudov, Gabil Alizada, Saleh Jafarov, Ismat Badalov, Hasan Muhamqazi, Ali Atashov and Elmir Allahverdiyev.

The team is managed by Saida Osmanova, while Shakhriyar Abbasov, Haji Allahverdiyev and Natiq Novruzade serve as coaches. Anar Gurbanov is representing Azerbaijan as an official referee at the competition.

The IMMAF World Championships are being held in Tbilisi from November 1 to 7, bringing together more than 820 athletes from over 60 countries.