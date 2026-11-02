Goldman Sachs expects Brent to reach $105 per barrel in December

2 November 2026 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

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Goldman Sachs, one of the leading US investment banks, has raised its oil price forecasts for the end of this year and 2027 amid growing risks to global oil supplies. The bank's analysts expect Brent crude prices to reach $105 per barrel in December, up from their previous forecast of ...

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