Azerbaijan presents its cultural heritage at Multicultural Festival in South Korea [PHOTOS]
By Alimat Aliyeva
Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage was showcased at the 21st Migrants’ Arirang Multicultural Festival (MAMF), held in Changwon, Republic of Korea.
Azerbaijani cultural pavilion, established with financial support from the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund (ADSF), presented the country's rich history and cultural heritage, traditional costumes, the art of kelaghayi (traditional Azerbaijani silk headscarves), tea culture, and national music to Korean and international visitors.
Festivalgoers had the opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan's national traditions, customs, and cultural values. The Azerbaijani pavilion also contributed to fostering intercultural dialogue among different communities and promoting the country's cultural heritage on the international stage.
The initiative was carried out under the leadership of Gunay Karimova, an Azerbaijani living in South Korea, with the active participation of Leyla Masimli and Aziza Huseynzada.
One of South Korea's largest multicultural festivals, MAMF is organised by the local government, the Migrant Workers Welfare Centre of Gyeongsangnam-do Province, and the Changwon Cultural Foundation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!