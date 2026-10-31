Azerkhalcha unveils contemporary fruit-inspired carpet collection at Baku Art Weekend

31 October 2026 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerkhalcha OJSC has presented the Fruits collection by Azerbaijani artists Samira Allahverdiyeva and Sama Mammadli, bringing together traditional carpet-weaving techniques and contemporary artistic design.

Selected works from the collection are being exhibited as part of the Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Feel the Future NOW programme, highlighting new approaches to preserving and reinterpreting Azerbaijan's carpet-weaving heritage.

The collection originated from an artistic concept developed by Samira Allahverdiyeva, inspired by childhood memories and the craftsmanship of her grandmother, who was a carpet weaver.

Another source of inspiration was the traditional practice of drying fruit on antique carpets, a custom historically found in different regions of Azerbaijan.

Drawing on these memories, Allahverdiyeva incorporated persimmon and pomegranate motifs into her designs, using familiar elements of Azerbaijani culture to explore themes of family heritage, abundance, prosperity and national traditions.

Sama Mammadli subsequently developed the original concept through her own artistic approach, introducing a contemporary visual interpretation of the collection.

Her compositions feature pomegranates, apples and lemons, combining vibrant colour palettes with dynamic design elements.

The contrasting artistic styles of the two designers create a dialogue between traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, transforming familiar fruit motifs into distinctive carpet compositions.

The carpets are made from wool and silk and produced using a three-dimensional weaving technique, which gives the fruit patterns additional volume and a raised, textured appearance.

All pieces were hand-woven by female artisans working at Azerkhalcha OJSC's regional workshops across Azerbaijan.

The collaboration highlights the role of traditional weaving skills in contemporary artistic production while supporting the preservation of craftsmanship passed down through generations.

Samira Allahverdiyeva is an artist and designer who holds a bachelor's degree in Painting and a master's degree in Graphic Design from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

A member of the Union of Young Artists of Azerbaijan, she has exhibited her work in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United States, Belgium and Russia. Her works are also represented in private collections.

Sama Mammadli is a carpet artist and designer who graduated from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, specialising in artistic carpet weaving at the Faculty of Decorative and Applied Arts within the SABAH programme.