Oil prices continue climbing amid escalating Middle East tensions
Oil prices on global markets are heading for a fourth consecutive monthly gain amid attacks in Saudi Arabia and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. According to the information, forecasts suggest that Brent crude will end the month up approximately...
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