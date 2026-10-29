Azerbaijan trains library staff in KOHA system and modern library services [PHOTOS]

29 October 2026 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Training sessions have been organized under the “Mədəniyyət rüzgarı” (“Winds of Culture”) project by the Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, with the support of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department, according to MEMİM’s press service.

A training session titled “KOHA Integrated Library System: Functional Capabilities and Effective Use” was held at the Central Library of the Shabran District Centralized Library System. Organized in partnership with the Azerbaijan National Library, the session brought together library staff from the Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan and Gusar districts.

Lala Karimova, head of a department at MEMİM and an Honoured Cultural Worker, spoke about the importance of the project. She noted that the training aimed to accelerate the introduction of modern methods in library services, improve staff professionalism and ensure the effective organization of reader services.

Lamiya Suleymanova, a leading research fellow in the Department of Scientific Research, Librarianship and Methodological Support at the Azerbaijan National Library, then outlined the advantages of the KOHA system and explained how innovations in librarianship contribute to the sector’s overall development. She also answered questions from participants.

A separate training session titled “Musealization and Digitization of Tangible Heritage: Modern Approaches” was held on the same day at the Shabran District Central Library for museum professionals.

The training was designed for specialists working in the cultural sector, particularly museum professionals, staff involved in historical and archaeological reserves, collection custodians, heritage conservation specialists and researchers.

Organized in partnership with the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, the session was attended by museum employees from Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz and Siyazan districts.

Lala Karimova emphasized the importance of digitization for modern museums. Participants were informed that contemporary approaches to museum management help ensure the proper preservation of exhibits and improve the quality of services provided to visitors.

Lachin Mustafayev, a senior research fellow in the Archaeology Department of the Scientific Fund at the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, subsequently delivered a presentation.

He stressed that improving museum professionals’ qualifications and institutional performance, applying modern scientific and methodological approaches, and introducing innovative technologies into museum operations are essential requirements of the present day.

Participants received detailed information on developing staff knowledge and skills and strengthening professional competencies in the protection, registration, research and conservation of museum objects and collections. The session also addressed exhibition management, the promotion of cultural heritage and improvements in visitor services.

Another training session under the “Winds of Culture” project was held at the Siyazan City Children's Art School, focusing on the “Legal and Regulatory Framework for Educational Documentation.”

The session was intended for administrators and teaching staff at art schools operating in the Guba, Gusar, Khudat, Khachmaz and Siyazan areas.

Farid Musayev, a leading adviser at the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Culture Department, opened the event by noting that training sessions organized in the regions help improve the effectiveness of educational institutions. He also expressed his gratitude to the organizers.

The training was led by Nijat Hasan-zade, head of a sector at MEMİM, with the participation of the center’s management.

Discussions focused on the proper organization of teaching processes, ensuring accountability, improving teachers’ methodological training and enhancing their professional skills in maintaining documentation in accordance with established requirements.

Participants examined how educational documentation affects the quality of education, as well as the preparation of annual and calendar-based lesson plans, the maintenance of class registers and individual study plans, attendance records and student assessment.

The session concluded with answers to questions raised by participants.