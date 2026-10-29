Fire breaks out at US nuclear complex in South Carolina

29 October 2026 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A fire broke out at a laboratory at the Savannah River Site nuclear complex in South Carolina, US, with a release of radioactive substances reportedly detected. However, a radiation survey conducted after the incident found no radioactive contamination.

According to the local broadcaster WRDW. the fire started in the evening of October 28 (overnight on October 29 Baku time). Access to the site was temporarily restricted. Employees remained in shelters for about 30 minutes before leaving the facility.

Later, the complex’s administration reported that there were no emergency situations and that normal access to the facility had been restored.

The complex was established in the 1950s to support the United States’ nuclear deterrence and defense capabilities and continues to serve these purposes. It houses facilities involved in tritium operations, while a plutonium processing facility is under construction at the Savannah River Site.

In addition, the complex participates in programs run by the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) aimed at safely managing and disposing of excess weapons-grade nuclear materials. Its responsibilities also include the storage, processing and final disposal of spent nuclear fuel and plutonium materials.

Image: Savannah River National Laboratory/Facebook