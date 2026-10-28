Azerbaijan plans to join Mecca Convention on combating corruption

28 October 2026 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan plans to join the Mecca Convention on combating corruption, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has said.

Speaking on Wednesday at the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baku, Aliyev said Azerbaijan had already ratified several major international conventions aimed at fighting corruption and organized crime.

These include the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, and the Council of Europe's civil law and criminal law conventions on corruption.

Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had undertaken extensive legal and institutional reforms to establish a modern legal framework aligned with international anti-corruption standards. Reforms had also been implemented across the judicial and law enforcement systems to ensure the effective enforcement of relevant legislation.

The prosecutor general emphasized that Azerbaijan's anti-corruption efforts extend beyond punitive measures to include a strong focus on prevention.

According to Aliyev, the country's ASAN Service centers have made a significant contribution to improving transparency in public administration by providing government services in a transparent and accessible manner.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation with international partners and the exchange of experience in combating corruption, highlighting the role of international collaboration in strengthening anti-corruption efforts.