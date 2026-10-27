Syria closes Nasib border crossing with Jordan amid escalation in Daraa

27 October 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Syria has closed the Nasib border crossing with Jordan due to the security situation in Daraa province, the SANA news agency reported, citing the Syrian General Authority for Border Crossings and Customs.

The decision suspends all passenger and commercial traffic in both directions to ensure the safety of travelers and border crossing personnel, the authority said.

The agency added that it continues to monitor developments in the region.

On October 26, the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out strikes against several sites in Daraa province in southern Syria. According to the regional health authority, five civilians were killed, while two others were injured. The Jordanian military said the targets were hideouts used by terrorist groups.

The Syrian government said the operation had been conducted without prior coordination with Damascus. Syrian authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and established direct contact with the Jordanian side, stressing the need to coordinate operations in border areas.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Petra news agency, citing the country’s armed forces, reported that the strikes were part of an operation dubbed "Jordanian Deterrence - Khmoud," targeting hideouts of terrorist organizations in southern Syria.

According to the Jordanian side, the operation was coordinated with the Syrian government and carried out in response to an attack on the Khmoud church in Karak. The individuals involved in the attack were reportedly linked to the terrorist organizations targeted in the strikes.