Central banks of Azerbaijan and Türkiye exchange expertise on cash circulation management

26 October 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) have held discussions on cash circulation management, treasury operations and the organisation of regional banking infrastructure.

According to the CBA, a delegation from the Turkish central bank paid a working visit to Azerbaijan as part of an exchange of experience between the two institutions.

During the meetings, representatives of both central banks discussed their respective approaches to organising branch infrastructure, managing cash circulation and conducting treasury operations.

The discussions provided an opportunity to exchange practical experience in these areas, with particular attention to the operational processes involved in handling and distributing cash.

As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation also toured the CBA's Yevlakh Reserve Centre, where representatives were introduced to the procedures used for cash storage, processing and logistics.

The visit allowed the CBRT delegation to observe firsthand the operational arrangements applied at the facility.

The working meetings formed part of professional cooperation between the two central banks, focusing on the exchange of institutional experience and operational practices in cash management.