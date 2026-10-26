President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Federal President of Austria

26 October 2026 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Federal President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of Austria on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Austria.

It is gratifying that Azerbaijan-Austria relations are developing on the basis of mutual respect. I believe that, through our joint efforts, the friendly ties between our countries will continue to strengthen, contributing to the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation.

On this special day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity."