President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Federal President of Austria
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Mr. Federal President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of Austria on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Austria.
It is gratifying that Azerbaijan-Austria relations are developing on the basis of mutual respect. I believe that, through our joint efforts, the friendly ties between our countries will continue to strengthen, contributing to the expansion of our mutually beneficial cooperation.
On this special day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity."
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