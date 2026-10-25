'Turandot' premieres at Heydar Aliyev Palace after long anticipation [PHOTOS]

25 October 2026 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A spectacular premiere of Giacomo Puccini's opera Turandot has taken place on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace. The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater presented its new production of the famous opera to prolonged applause. The performance featured world-renowned tenor and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the premiere.

The new production of Turandot, staged in Azerbaijan for the first time in 98 years, was specially created for the Baku stage.

The production is directed by Mikayil Mikayilov, with Mustafa Mustafayev serving as set designer. Honored Cultural Worker Tehran Babayev is the production's executive artist, while Elnur Ismayilov is the director. Honored Artist Sevil Hajiyeva worked on the choral parts as choirmaster. The choreography was created by People's Artist Madina Aliyeva and Honored Artist Anar Mikayilov.

Three different casts are taking part in the production. Each of the three premiere performances features different soloists in the roles of Turandot and Calaf, as well as a different conductor.

On October 24, the role of Calaf was performed by People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and one of the country's most internationally renowned opera singers. The role has become a signature part of Eyvazov's repertoire. The performance also marked the celebrated tenor's debut in the role in Azerbaijan.

That evening, Italian soprano Carmen Giannattasio performed the role of Turandot, while Italian maestro Beatrice Venezi conducted the orchestra.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the performance, Eyvazov described the premiere of Turandot as a historic event. He noted that the opera had returned to the Azerbaijani stage after 98 years.

According to the People's Artist, the new production presented by director Mikayil Mikayilov and set designer Mustafa Mustafayev is of a very high standard. Azerbaijani artists will also be joined by international opera soloists.

Director Mikayilov added that the theater company had devoted considerable effort to the production.

"We hope that audiences will appreciate our efforts and enjoy the performance. This is a landmark event of great significance for our theatrical culture," he said.

Turandot is one of Giacomo Puccini's best-known operas. The three-act work is based on the play of the same name by Carlo Gozzi, with a libretto by Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni. The opera premiered at Teatro alla Scala in Milan on April 25, 1926, under the baton of Arturo Toscanini.

Audiences in Baku first saw the opera in 1928, just two years after its world premiere. The Baku production was the first staging of Turandot in the Soviet Union.

Puccini worked on Turandot from the summer of 1920 until his death in 1924, but he did not live to complete the work. The opera's final section was completed by Franco Alfano based on Puccini's musical sketches.

The plot revolves around the love story of the cruel Princess Turandot and Prince Calaf. As in Gozzi's fairy tale, Turandot challenges her suitors to solve three riddles, declaring that anyone who answers correctly will win her hand in marriage, while those who fail will be executed.

After a series of trials, Calaf solves the riddles and ultimately marries Turandot, who finally surrenders to the power of his love.