French MMA fighter Pengo Bossio Vangi killed in shooting near Paris

24 October 2026 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

French MMA fighter Pengo Bossio Vangi has died at the age of 26 after a shooting in Trappes, a town near Paris.

His death was announced on social media by ATCH Academy, the sports academy with which he was associated.

The academy extended its condolences to the fighter’s family and loved ones, describing him as a role model both “on the mat and beyond it.”

Club representatives also expressed their support for everyone affected by the attack.

The shooting occurred near Paris the previous day, leaving one person dead and five others injured.