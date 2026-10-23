Netanyahu: Israel to destroy terrorist bases

23 October 2026 20:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Friday that his country's military will "destroy" the neighborhood of Hebron from which the perpetrators of the shooting that occurred earlier in the day near the West Bank city allegedly were.

"First of all, we will act to destroy this place, to change it completely," Netanyahu said during his visit to Hebron. "But we are going to do something that has not been done until now: We will implement the successful and aggressive model we used in the refugee camps, which are essentially terrorist strongholds. ... We will evacuate the residents, we will go house to house, we will remove the weapons there as well, and all the terrorist infrastructure will be dealt with and destroyed."

Previously, Netanyahu ordered the military to cordon off Hebron in response to the attack, which he blamed on Hamas. Hamas, while praising the action, did not fully claim responsibility.