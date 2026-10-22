MEMİM's project 'Breath of Culture' attracts great interest in regions [PHOTOS]

22 October 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The next series of events under the "Breath of Culture" (Mədəniyyət rüzgarı) project will be held in the Guba, Khachmaz, Siyazan, and Shabran regions from October 23 to 30.

The project is implemented by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM).

The events will be organized with the support of the Guba-Khachmaz Regional Department of Culture, according to a statement issued by MEMİM's press service.

On October 23, training sessions for museum staff will begin at the Central Library of the Shabran District Centralized Library System. Library staff will also attend a training session entitled "The Functional Capabilities of the KOHA Integrated Library System (ILS) and Ways to Use Them Effectively."

Meanwhile, a training session on "Educational Documentation" will be held for teachers from music and art schools at the Siyazan City Children's Art School.

The project also includes master classes in musical disciplines.

On October 26, master classes in piano and violin will take place at the Khachmaz City Children's Music School.

On October 28, as part of the "Dialogue on Art" initiative, a meeting with People’s Artist and tar player Elchin Hashimov will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in the Khachmaz District.

The "Breath of Culture" project will conclude on October 30 with master classes in tar and accordion at the Guba City Children's Art School.

The first events under the "Breath of Culture" project, which has been implemented by MEMİM since last year, took place in Ganja in April 2025.

The next series of events was held in the Karabakh region in October of the same year. The events attracted considerable interest in the country's regions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.