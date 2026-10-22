Armenia begins measures to return Azerbaijani shepherd home
Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has announced that an Azerbaijani shepherd found in Tovuz Province had lost his way and that measures are being taken to return him to Baku.
"On October 19, 2026, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Azerbaijani citizen Yashar Ali oglu Gasimov, born in 1968 and a resident of Chatakh village in the Tovuz district, was found on the territory of the Republic of Armenia.
As a result of the verification measures carried out, it was established that the Azerbaijani citizen had entered Armenian territory after losing his way. Appropriate measures are being taken to return the Azerbaijani citizen to his homeland," the statement said.
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