Peskov: US-Russia-Ukraine talks likely in Abu Dhabi

22 October 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi is currently in "the focus of discussion " regarding the possible venue for the trilateral talks between the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

"For now, we're talking about Abu Dhabi," Peskov briefly replied when asked about the possible venue. Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Yury Ushakov also noted that Abu Dhabi is a likely venue, revealing that the talks may take place in early November.

However, Peskov urged reporters not to "rush ahead" with questions about Russia's preparation for the negotiations.

United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced on Wednesday that Washington, Moscow and Kyiv will continue trilateral negotiations at the technical level.

"In St. Petersburg, we met with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to build on the progress made in Oslo with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, discuss a peace framework, and thank President Putin for releasing American citizen Stephen Hubbard to return home to his family," Witkoff wrote on his X account following the meeting, describing today's talks as "constructive."

Furthermore, the top US negotiator reiterated US President Donald Trump's commitment to peace efforts in order to ensure "security and prosperity" for future generations.