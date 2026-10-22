Azerbaijani boxers advance to semi-finals at EUBC U15 European Championships

22 October 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The quarter-final bouts of the EUBC U15 European Boxing Championships in Trabzon, Turkiye, have concluded.

The number of Azerbaijani national team athletes advancing to the semi-finals has reached 10.

Nuray Gafarova (50 kg) secured a confident 5:0 victory over Nino Tirkia (Georgia) – 5:0 (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 29:28). On her path to the final, she will face Polina Aghajanyan (Russia). Alekber Mammadli (44 kg) proved stronger than Leonard Buhaniuc (Moldova) – 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28). The national team member will clarify his matchup with Rian Branagan (Ireland) in the semi-finals. Sanan Nasibli (52 kg) eliminated David Popescu (Romania) from the competition – 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). Our boxer will fight Lazar Jovanović (Serbia) in the semi-finals.

Sadig Khalilov (54 kg) gave Yaroslav Mikolauskas (Russia) no chance – 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27). The product of Nakhchivan boxing will test his strength against Jay Sheridan (Scotland) for a spot in the final. Yusif Ali (57 kg) also emerged victorious from the next duel. He defeated Nikola Ilić (Montenegro) by a score of 3:2 (28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 29:28).

The Azerbaijani boxer will put Kirilo Chumakov (Ukraine) to the test in the semi-finals. Sunay Azimov (60 kg) earned an early victory, defeating Daniel Sardaru (Romania) in the third round by total superiority. Azimov will face Solomon Dubois (England) in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Rafael Abbasov (66 kg), Sarkhan Haqverdiyev (70 kg), Huseyn Aydamirli (90 kg), and Gulay Ojagova (57 kg) had earned this right. By qualifying for this stage, all 10 national team athletes have guaranteed themselves at least a bronze medal.