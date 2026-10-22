Youth Library launches project dedicated to Turkic World's culture and values

22 October 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The project "Turkic World: Common Culture, Common Values" has been launched at the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarly.

The project is being implemented to promote the common literary and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, preserve national and spiritual values, and reach a broader audience with ancient written monuments by utilizing modern technology.

The first presentation within the project is dedicated to the epic "The Book of Dede Korkut", which embodies the rich spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people and the shared values of the ancient Turkic world. Academician Nizami Jafarov serves as the scientific advisor for the presentation, which was prepared using artificial intelligence technologies.

Prepared by library staff, the presentation highlights "Kitabi-Dada Gorgud" as a magnificent example of Azerbaijani literature and Turkic culture at large. It emphasizes how the epic has preserved our people's heroic spirit, customs, worldview, family and societal relations, and moral values over the centuries. It also stresses that values reflected in the epic, such as heroism, devotion to the motherland, respect for elders, loyalty to family, unity, and solidarity, remain relevant today.

The presentation focuses on the epic's historical, geographical, and linguistic connections to Azerbaijan, its artistic and thematic features, as well as scientific research conducted in the field of Korkut studies (qorqudşünaslıq).

The material mentions the contributions of prominent academicians and scholars such as Hamid Arasli, Fuat Köprülü, Muharrem Ergin, Shamil Jamshidov, Tofig Hajiyev, Kamil Valiyev, Kamal Abdulla, and Nizami Jafarov, detailing their services in studying, publishing, researching the historical roots of the text, and introducing it to the scientific community.

The material also contains information about key scientific publications and research essential to studying the epic. Main directions of Korkut studies presented include researching the text based on the Dresden and Vatican manuscripts, exploring its historical-geographical features, analyzing its poetic language and poetics, and determining its connections with ancient Turkic literature.

Through the "Turkic World: Common Culture, Common Values" project, the Republican Youth Library named after Jafar Jabbarly contributes to the promotion of shared historical memory, literary heritage, and spiritual values. Future presentations covering the national and cultural heritage, ancient epics, and sagas of other Turkic peoples are also planned under this project.

The presentation titled "The Masterpiece of the Oghuz: Kitabi-Dada Gorgud" is available on the library's official website.