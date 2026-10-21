Trump said to launch $25M whistleblower program

21 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump is set to announce a $25 million Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP) later today, with Vice President JD Vance by his side, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing a White House official.

The initiative comes as part of the US president's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The official revealed that under the program, those with relevant information that could lead to "a successful fraud conviction or a significant federal enforcement action" will be offered up to $30,000.

"Every day, President Trump's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is zeroing in on the rampant abuse of taxpayer dollars and giving Americans the accountability they deserve. This administration has zero tolerance for individuals who steal from Americans," White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told the media outlet.