Azerbaijan, World Bank explore new areas of cooperation

19 October 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have exchanged views on ongoing and planned projects between the two sides.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, a delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Aliyar Mammadjarov and First Deputy Finance Minister Anar Karimov met with Antonella Bassani, the World Bank’s Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic environment, trends in financial sector development, and the current status of projects being implemented in cooperation with the World Bank.

They emphasized that long-standing and effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank has made a significant contribution to expanding financial inclusion, developing the financial sector, and promoting sustainable economic growth in the country.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on mechanisms to support the achievement of sustainable development goals, as well as ongoing and planned projects under the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan for 2025-2029.

Azerbaijan’s cooperation with international financial institutions covers a wide range of economic sectors. Its partnership with the World Bank encompasses digital development, infrastructure, energy, transport, agriculture, water management, employment, and institutional reforms.