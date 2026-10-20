Strait of Hormuz undersea cables could become military targets, IRGC warns

20 October 2026 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has warned that undersea internet cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz could become targets in the event of a possible military confrontation.

A spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tehran would respond more forcefully in the event of war and use new types of weapons.

He noted that seven major undersea cables run through the Strait of Hormuz, carrying global internet traffic and commercial data. The spokesperson warned that these cables could also become targets in a potential conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.