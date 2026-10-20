Board of Peace may seek greater Israeli involvement

20 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States-initiated Board of Peace may seek greater participation from Israel after the Knesset elections on October 27, an official from the organization told Times of Israel on Monday.

"We need to move beyond constructive conversations to constructive implementation," the official told the outlet, adding that the "limitations on what can be done" are present due to the elections.

The report claimed that the board is "still advancing the plan ... after the election, we'd hope to accelerate that at a much faster speed."

The Board of Peace, launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, has 26 founding member countries, chaired by the United States.

The founding member countries and their respective leaders include Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. For the complete list of specific leaders corresponding to each nation, please refer to the referenced document.