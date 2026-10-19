Louvre Museum forced to close as student protests spread across Paris

19 October 2026 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Louvre Museum in Paris was unable to open to visitors after students blocked its entrance in solidarity with ongoing protests by high school students, according to Euronews.

Students from the nearby École du Louvre also joined the demonstration, preventing access to one of France's most prominent cultural landmarks.

The protest comes amid wider demonstrations and unrest across France, where public dissatisfaction over rising fuel prices and declining purchasing power has sparked mass mobilisation.

According to reports, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is preparing to convene a meeting of the inter-ministerial crisis centre in response to the continuing protests, disturbances and clashes.

Curfews have already been introduced in several French cities as authorities attempt to contain the unrest.

Last weekend, large-scale demonstrations took place in Paris and other major French cities, with protesters expressing opposition to rising fuel costs and the deterioration of household purchasing power.

Protest organisers claimed that approximately 800,000 people participated nationwide.

However, France's Interior Ministry estimated the turnout at 550,000, significantly lower than the organisers' figure but still twice the number initially anticipated by law enforcement analysts.

The demonstrations have continued to affect public life, with the temporary closure of the Louvre marking another disruption linked to the ongoing protest movement.