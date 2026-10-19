Azerbaijan’s food imports rise 10% to $2.07 billion in January–September 2026
Azerbaijan imported food products worth $2 billion 67.672 million in January–September 2026, up from $1 billion 880.465 million in the same period of 2025.
As a result, food imports increased by $187.207 million, or 10%, year on year.
The figures were obtained by comparing the State Customs Committee’s foreign trade reports for January–September 2025 and the corresponding period of 2026.
Food products accounted for 15.49% of Azerbaijan’s total imports in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 11.21% in the same period last year.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!