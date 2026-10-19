Azerbaijan’s food imports rise 10% to $2.07 billion in January–September 2026

19 October 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan imported food products worth $2 billion 67.672 million in January–September 2026, up from $1 billion 880.465 million in the same period of 2025.

As a result, food imports increased by $187.207 million, or 10%, year on year.

The figures were obtained by comparing the State Customs Committee’s foreign trade reports for January–September 2025 and the corresponding period of 2026.

Food products accounted for 15.49% of Azerbaijan’s total imports in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 11.21% in the same period last year.