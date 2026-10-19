Western European arrivals to Azerbaijan rise 6.4% in first eight months of 2026
More than 71,800 visitors from Western European countries travelled to Azerbaijan between January and August 2026, representing a 6.4% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.
According to the State Tourism Agency, approximately 11,200 visitors from Western Europe arrived in Azerbaijan in August alone.
The figure represents an increase of 2.6% compared with August 2025 and a further 2.8% rise compared with July 2026.
Germany accounted for the largest number of visitors from Western European countries in August, followed by the United Kingdom and Italy.
The Netherlands and Spain completed the top five source markets for visitors from the region.
The five leading countries were:
1. Germany
2. United Kingdom
3. Italy
4. Netherlands
5. Spain
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