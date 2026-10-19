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Monday, October 19, 2026

Russia overtakes Kazakhstan as Azerbaijan's main wheat supplier in 2026

19 October 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)
Russia overtakes Kazakhstan as Azerbaijan's main wheat supplier in 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan imported 841,678 tonnes of wheat worth $185.17 million during January–August 2026, with Russia accounting for the overwhelming majority of shipments, according to the State Statistical Committee. Wheat imports increased by 10.8% in volume and...

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