Olive Festival to open with a magnificent gala concert

19 October 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Seaside National Park warmly invites everyone to celebrate the Olive Festival from October 23–25.

The festive event will not only introduce visitors to a variety of olive products but also feature an engaging concert program.

Well-known singers and musical groups will bring a festive autumn atmosphere to the Baku Boulevard through afternoon and evening concerts.

On October 23, DJ Kamo, known for his dynamic rhythms, will take the stage.

The following day, October 24, the musical program will begin with a performance by the popular artist Rilaya, followed by a set from another well-known singer, Mardan Kazimov.

That same evening, the concert will feature rapper and songwriter Orkhan Zeynalli, Honored Artist Khayyam Nisanov, and People's Artist Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva.

On October 25, the afternoon concert will open with a performance by the group "Wave Band," followed by sets from Teymur Suleymanbayli and the "Excellent Band."

On the final evening of the festival, Azad Shabanov and Zamiq Huseynov will take the stage, while People's Artist Aygun Kazimova will conclude the festival's musical program with her performance. Thus, the festival will offer city residents and visitors to the capital an opportunity to explore olive products, enjoy open-air concerts, and spend a pleasant time with family and friends.

Coinciding with the start of the olive season, the festival aims to promote Azerbaijan’s ancient olive-growing traditions, showcase and support local producers, and contribute to the development of a national brand in this sector.

The festival is organized with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, and is sponsored by the olive brands "Absheron Olive Gardens" and "Olivea."

Admission to the three-day festival is free of charge.

Detailed information regarding the festival's operating hours and the concert schedule will be announced on the Instagram page.