Azerbaijan exports $10.1 billion worth of crude oil in January-September
Azerbaijan exported 15,829,589.9 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals in January-September 2026, according to customs declarations.
According to the State Customs Committee,the value of the country's crude oil exports reached $10.103 billion during the nine-month period.
Compared with January-September 2025, crude oil export volumes declined by 6.86%, while their value increased by 13.02%.
Crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for 48.04% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the first nine months of 2026.
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