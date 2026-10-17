Araghchi: Iran rejects coercion, remains open for dialogue

17 October 2026 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed on Saturday that Tehran rejects "coercion, threats and intimidation," and will not surrender its sovereignty under pressure.

However, he added that Iran remains "ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees."

During his speech at the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Araghchi noted that Tehran negotiated "in good faith" over the last two years. He claimed that the repeated "aggression" of the United States and Israel created "deep distrust about renewed negotiations," but that "even so, Iran has kept a door open" for diplomacy.

Araghchi stressed the importance of unity of the Muslim nations, noting that the "Palestinian cause remains the central cause of the Islamic world."