IRGC official calls Strait of Hormuz Iran’s first line of defense

16 October 2026 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Strait of Hormuz is the first line of defense for the Islamic Republic and no enemy force will be allowed to pass through the strait without Tehran’s permission.

According to Al Jazeera, the statement was made by Abdullah Haji Sadeghi, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Meanwhile, Iran’s Army Commander, Major General Amir Hatami, said that the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman remain under the full control of the IRGC and the army. He added that the armed forces are fully prepared for any combat scenario.

It should be recalled that the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US facilities in Arab countries. Some of the strikes targeted facilities in countries that are major oil and gas producers.

On June 18, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Washington and Tehran, and negotiations began. However, the talks failed to yield results due to disagreements over arrangements for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Image