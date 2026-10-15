Trump-Zelensky rift deepens over Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries

15 October 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have deteriorated following disagreements over Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper reported that a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations summit in New York in September marked a turning point in their relationship.

Just months earlier, Trump and Zelensky had appeared to enjoy improved relations, with their friendly interaction at the NATO summit in July reflecting a more positive atmosphere between Washington and Kyiv.

However, during their September meeting, Trump reportedly questioned Zelensky sharply over Ukraine's continued strikes against Russian oil refineries.

According to the WSJ account, the US administration subsequently asked Ukraine on approximately six occasions to halt such attacks.

Trump was reportedly increasingly concerned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities were contributing to higher global oil prices and, consequently, rising gasoline costs for American consumers.

The disagreements emerged as Washington explored potential arrangements with Moscow concerning energy supplies.

During an October 9 meeting in Miami, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly informed Ukrainian representatives for the first time that the president was discussing a possible agreement with Russia involving diesel fuel.

According to the report, the developments marked a significant shift from the warmer atmosphere surrounding Trump and Zelensky's earlier meetings.