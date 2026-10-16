Azerbaijan pays tribute to People's Artist Ramiz Guliyev [PHOTOS]

16 October 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A memorial ceremony was held on October 15 to mark the first anniversary of the death of renowned Azerbaijani tar player and educator Ramiz Guliyev.

A People's Artist, State Prize laureate and professor, he was remembered by colleagues, cultural figures, family members and friends, who gathered at his grave to pay tribute and lay flowers.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of Ramiz Guliyev's tombstone, created by artist and sculptor Kanan Aliyev.

Deputy Minister of Culture Murad Huseynov described Ramiz Guliyev's passing as a significant loss for Azerbaijani culture. He praised the musician's role in preserving and promoting the country's musical traditions and bringing Azerbaijani mugham to international audiences.

Huseynov also highlighted Guliyev's work as a teacher, noting his dedication to training young musicians and passing on his knowledge and experience.

People's Artists Vamiq Mammadaliyev, Mansum Ibrahimov, Fakhraddin Manafov, Ilham Namiq Kamal and Elchin Hashimov shared their memories of the musician, recalling his contribution to national music, his distinctive playing style and his work with young performers. They also spoke of his modesty, warmth and kindness.

Ramiz Guliyev's son, Honored Artist and conductor Ayyub Guliyev, thanked those present on behalf of the family for honoring his father's memory.

Ramiz Guliyev passed away on October 15, 2025, at the age of 78, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Azerbaijani music. He was laid to rest at Baku's Second Alley of Honour.

Photos: Khanlar Alizade, Azertag