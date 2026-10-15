Armenia to establish military attaché position in Canada

15 October 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Armenian government plans to establish the position of military attaché at the country’s embassy in Canada, according to a draft decision included on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting scheduled for October 15.

The position is expected to be combined with that of Armenia’s military attaché to the United States.

The draft decision states that Armenia is interested in further expanding and deepening relations with Canada, both bilaterally and multilaterally. The accreditation of a military attaché to Canada is expected to provide additional momentum to efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the Armenian media, the military attaché will be responsible for establishing official contacts with the command of the Canadian Armed Forces and representing Armenia at military parades, exercises, and exhibitions of weapons and military equipment.

The proposal does not envisage additional expenditure from the 2026 state budget. Starting in 2027, the attaché’s activities will be financed from funds already allocated to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense for international military cooperation. The authorized staffing limit will remain unchanged.

In late August, the Armenian government established the position of military attaché at its embassy in Poland. The official is also expected to begin work on January 1, 2027.

A similar arrangement, combining military attaché responsibilities across countries, is already in place in the Czech Republic.