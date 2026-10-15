President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays an increasingly important role as a connecting hub in the Eurasian space

15 October 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted: “Our country’s cooperation with many states in bilateral and multilateral formats across the political, economic, transport, energy and humanitarian fields, in turn, strengthens the security system in our region.”

“Geographically situated at the intersection of Asia and Europe, Azerbaijan plays an increasingly important role as a connecting hub in the Eurasian space,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th CICA Summit.

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